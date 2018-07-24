CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CRH Medical by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CRH Medical by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,164,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 371,362 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CRH Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CRH Medical by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical opened at $3.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. CRH Medical has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.75.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

