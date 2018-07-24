Creative Planning Lowers Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7,162.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,321,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,275,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,655,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,574,000 after buying an additional 1,676,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,241,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,478,000 after buying an additional 970,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,580,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $455,164,000 after buying an additional 693,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Shares of TJX Companies opened at $97.56 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.