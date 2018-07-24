Creative Planning Has $3.70 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 32,720.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 216,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 215,958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,489,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

MNST stock opened at $60.99 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

