Creative Planning Acquires 35,508 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,419,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,646 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,036,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,210 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27,738.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,426,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,974 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,464,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,082 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp opened at $11.54 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $293.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.51 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

