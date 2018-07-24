Crave (CRAVE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,907.00

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Crave has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. Crave has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $3,907.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave Coin Profile

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin . Crave’s official website is www.craveproject.net

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

