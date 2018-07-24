Craig Hallum Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.85.

Shares of SWKS opened at $96.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

