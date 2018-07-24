Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Receives $17.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 8,500 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $133,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,058.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 241,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,066.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 26,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,222. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Covanta has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.30 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.27%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

