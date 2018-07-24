Costco Wholesale (COST) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $222.00 to $250.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $220.46 and last traded at $218.92, with a volume of 62640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. ValuEngine raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.61.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,993.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,400,197. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,588,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,288,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,898,000 after purchasing an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $444,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,437,000 after purchasing an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

