Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,625,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,522,963,000 after purchasing an additional 803,539 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 5.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 6,212,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,203,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Corning by 23.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,620,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,746 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,815,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $6,456,419.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning traded up $0.34, hitting $29.70, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

