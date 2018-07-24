Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6,159.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,958 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 287,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF opened at $56.41 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

