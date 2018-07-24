Cormark Comments on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s FY2018 Earnings (RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in a report issued on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s FY2019 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

RCI opened at $49.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the second quarter valued at $239,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 96.6% in the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

