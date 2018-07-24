Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Friday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. TD Securities decreased their price target on New Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Shares of New Gold opened at $1.81 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 92.82%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. New Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,315,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 270.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 539,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2,583.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,697,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,492,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

