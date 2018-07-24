CORION (COR) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

CORION (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. CORION has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $631.00 worth of CORION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CORION token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CORION has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003661 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00410574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00152711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023980 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CORION Profile

CORION’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. CORION’s total supply is 9,136,859 tokens. The official website for CORION is www.corion.io . CORION’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CORION Token Trading

CORION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CORION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CORION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CORION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

