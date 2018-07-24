Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VLRS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of -0.04.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.45). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

