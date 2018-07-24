Contrasting Vale (VALE) & Pretium Resources (PVG)

Vale (NYSE: VALE) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vale and Pretium Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $33.97 billion 2.02 $5.51 billion $1.35 9.76 Pretium Resources $177.93 million 8.31 -$16.45 million $0.10 81.00

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Pretium Resources. Vale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pretium Resources has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vale and Pretium Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 5 9 0 2.64 Pretium Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75

Vale presently has a consensus target price of $14.28, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Pretium Resources has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Given Pretium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Vale.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Pretium Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 13.53% 14.68% 6.67% Pretium Resources N/A 2.88% 1.46%

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pretium Resources does not pay a dividend. Vale pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vale beats Pretium Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vale Company Profile

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel, as well as its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. It also owns interest in the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

