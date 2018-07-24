Contrasting Shutterstock (SSTK) & Autohome (ATHM)

Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shutterstock and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 1 3 0 0 1.75 Autohome 0 0 5 0 3.00

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.83%. Autohome has a consensus target price of $74.95, suggesting a potential downside of 25.81%. Given Shutterstock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shutterstock is more favorable than Autohome.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 7.36% 7.59% 4.29% Autohome 35.15% 26.49% 18.39%

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Autohome’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $557.11 million 2.98 $16.72 million $0.71 67.01 Autohome $954.49 million 12.51 $307.64 million $2.63 38.41

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Shutterstock. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autohome beats Shutterstock on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets; and Shutterstock Editor, a cloud-based workflow tool. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

