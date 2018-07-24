Contrasting Motus GI (MOTS) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

Motus GI (NASDAQ: MOTS) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Motus GI and Interpace Diagnostics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Motus GI presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a consensus target price of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 195.14%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Motus GI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $10,000.00 12,081.80 -$13.20 million ($1.28) -6.03 Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 1.89 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.33

Interpace Diagnostics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpace Diagnostics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Interpace Diagnostics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI N/A N/A N/A Interpace Diagnostics Group -103.40% -46.58% -33.66%

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Motus GI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

