Contrasting Homology Medicines (FIXX) & MannKind (MNKD)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines N/A N/A N/A MannKind -1,076.91% N/A -185.01%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Homology Medicines and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 0 4 0 3.00 MannKind 1 0 1 0 2.00

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.06%. MannKind has a consensus price target of $2.92, suggesting a potential upside of 82.71%. Given MannKind’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MannKind is more favorable than Homology Medicines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Homology Medicines and MannKind’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines N/A N/A -$29.99 million N/A N/A MannKind $11.74 million 19.08 -$117.33 million ($1.16) -1.38

Homology Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind.

Summary

Homology Medicines beats MannKind on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

