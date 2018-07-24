Contrasting First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) and Capital One Financial (COF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

66.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 18.06% 9.69% 1.17% Capital One Financial 10.73% 10.44% 1.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $330.88 million 5.03 $55.16 million $0.82 20.24 Capital One Financial $30.00 billion 1.61 $1.98 billion $7.79 12.75

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43 Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70

First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential downside of 32.73%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $110.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.63%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Risk & Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats First Commonwealth Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, stock, and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 104 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania; 29 community banking offices in central and northern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and central and northeast Ohio; mortgage offices in Columbus, Hudson, and Dublin, Ohio; and a network of 148 ATMs. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

