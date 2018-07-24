Contrasting BIO-TECHNE (TECH) & Biogen (BIIB)

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ: TECH) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-TECHNE $563.00 million 10.60 $76.08 million $3.42 46.46 Biogen $12.27 billion 6.16 $2.54 billion $21.81 16.42

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-TECHNE. Biogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BIO-TECHNE pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Biogen does not pay a dividend. BIO-TECHNE pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-TECHNE 18.29% 14.75% 9.35% Biogen 23.54% 37.64% 20.32%

Risk & Volatility

BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIO-TECHNE and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-TECHNE 0 1 5 0 2.83 Biogen 0 9 20 0 2.69

BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus price target of $157.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $363.56, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Biogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biogen is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Biogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biogen beats BIO-TECHNE on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. The company's Phase II clinical trial products comprise Opicinumab for MS; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; BIIB092 for PSP; Natalizumab for Acute Ischemic Stroke and Epilepsy; and BG00011 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Its Phase I/IIa clinical trial products consist of BIIB080 for patients with mild AD. The company's Phase I clinical trial products comprise Aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease; BIIB076, an anti-tau monoclonal antibody; and BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. It has strategic collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals to develop drug candidates for neurological diseases. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

