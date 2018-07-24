Continental (CTTAY) and Veoneer (VNE) Financial Contrast

Continental (OTCMKTS: CTTAY) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental and Veoneer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental $49.74 billion 0.91 $3.37 billion $3.37 13.42 Veoneer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Continental and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental 0 1 6 0 2.86 Veoneer 0 8 5 0 2.38

Veoneer has a consensus target price of $47.15, suggesting a potential downside of 3.61%. Given Veoneer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Continental.

Dividends

Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Veoneer does not pay a dividend. Continental pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Continental and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental 6.75% 18.68% 7.95% Veoneer N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Continental beats Veoneer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, instrumentation and driver HMI, and intelligent transportation systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. This segment provides air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. It also offers design, functional, foam, and compact foils, as well as artificial leather for the furniture and construction industries, as well as automotive sector. The company also provides engineering, business consulting, and fleet services. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

