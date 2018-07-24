Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST) Director Anthony B. Evnin Purchases 133,334 Shares

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.26, hitting $11.23, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 3,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,367. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

There is no company description available for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc

