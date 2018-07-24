ConocoPhillips (COP) Stake Lessened by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 88,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $243,583.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,094.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 284,052 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. 4,708,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $72.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

