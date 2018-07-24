Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service opened at $64.01 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $773.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of -0.08. Connecticut Water Service has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 16.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 24.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings.

