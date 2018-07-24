Conifer (CNFR) versus Loews (L) Critical Survey

Conifer (NASDAQ: CNFR) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.5% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Conifer and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 2 1 0 2.33 Loews 0 1 1 0 2.50

Conifer presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Loews has a consensus target price of $53.35, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Loews’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loews is more favorable than Conifer.

Volatility & Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -20.22% -34.51% -8.39% Loews 8.29% 4.07% 1.24%

Dividends

Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Conifer does not pay a dividend. Loews pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and Loews’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $96.84 million 0.59 -$21.54 million ($2.90) -2.31 Loews $13.74 billion 1.16 $1.16 billion $2.86 17.44

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loews beats Conifer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,700 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company owns and operates 17 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships; and 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersible rigs. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,880 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

