Compass Point Begins Coverage on Redwood Trust (RWT)

Analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Redwood Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:RWT opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.63. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $256,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

