Comparing Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) and Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group Inc Class A has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group Inc Class A -9.59% -0.40% -0.33% Ctrip.Com International 11.40% 4.55% 2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group Inc Class A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group Inc Class A and Ctrip.Com International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group Inc Class A 0 10 6 0 2.38 Ctrip.Com International 0 6 8 0 2.57

Zillow Group Inc Class A presently has a consensus target price of $52.79, suggesting a potential downside of 17.11%. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.47%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than Zillow Group Inc Class A.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group Inc Class A and Ctrip.Com International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group Inc Class A $1.08 billion 11.43 -$94.42 million $0.15 424.53 Ctrip.Com International $4.15 billion 5.54 $329.22 million $0.59 71.97

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group Inc Class A. Ctrip.Com International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group Inc Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Zillow Group Inc Class A on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and OutEast.com. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

