Comparing Sinovac Biotech (SVA) & Otonomy (OTIC)

Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ: SVA) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sinovac Biotech and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinovac Biotech N/A N/A N/A Otonomy -6,316.88% -58.60% -53.72%

12.0% of Sinovac Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Otonomy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sinovac Biotech and Otonomy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinovac Biotech $174.35 million 2.42 $25.80 million N/A N/A Otonomy $1.24 million 92.48 -$90.13 million ($2.97) -1.26

Sinovac Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sinovac Biotech and Otonomy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinovac Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Otonomy 1 0 3 0 2.50

Otonomy has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Otonomy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Sinovac Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Sinovac Biotech has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otonomy beats Sinovac Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinovac Biotech

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71 (EV710), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, H5N1 pandemic influenza, H1N1 influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases. Its marketed products include Healive, an inactivated hepatitis A vaccine; Bilive, a combined inactivated hepatitis A and B vaccine; Anflu, a split viron influenza vaccine; Panflu, a vaccine against the H5N1 influenza virus; Panflu.1, a vaccine against the influenza A H1N1 virus; mumps vaccine; and split viron pandemic influenza vaccine. The company also completed phase III clinical trials for EV71, varicella, and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccines. In addition, it has completed pre-clinical studies for sabin inactivated polio; and focuses on commencing clinical trials for pneumococcal conjugate, Quadrivalent influenza, and rubella vaccines. The company has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA to develop combination vaccines containing measles for the China market; Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology Inc. to develop a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine; and a license agreement with Medimmune, LLC to use patented reverse genetics technology pertaining to H5N1 influenza virus strain production for vaccines. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. In addition, it develops OTO-413, a sustained exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties; OTO-5XX, an otoprotectant for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss; and OTO-6XX induces hair cell regeneration for the treatment of severe hearing loss. The company has license agreements with University of California and DURECT Corporation. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

