Comparing NIC (EGOV) & The Hackett Group (HCKT)

NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NIC and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 15.63% 32.69% 19.89% The Hackett Group 9.35% 24.35% 13.70%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NIC and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 0 4 0 0 2.00 The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

NIC presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. The Hackett Group has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given The Hackett Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than NIC.

Dividends

NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NIC pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hackett Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hackett Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. The Hackett Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIC and The Hackett Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $336.51 million 3.22 $51.61 million $0.77 21.17 The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.74 $27.35 million $0.76 22.21

NIC has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group. NIC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of NIC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NIC has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIC beats The Hackett Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise; ERP, enterprise performance management, and analytic solutions help clients in enhancing the value of their investments in enterprise software and business analytics; and SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration, as well as off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

