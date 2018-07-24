Comparing Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) & Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE: AAV) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 25.18% 2.53% 2.00% Viper Energy Partners 66.59% 15.74% 13.85%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Viper Energy Partners 0 1 12 0 2.92

Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 222.75%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $28.62, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Dividends

Viper Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Viper Energy Partners pays out 179.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million 3.38 $73.31 million $0.20 15.75 Viper Energy Partners $172.03 million 20.63 $111.47 million $1.07 29.12

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas. Advantage Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

