Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 251,609 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,010,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,145,000 after acquiring an additional 369,452 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,673,213 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 108,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,192,351 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 196,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

BVN stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $316.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.42 million. sell-side analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BVN shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

