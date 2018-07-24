Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $316.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.42 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA opened at $12.76 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.09. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.80.
Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.
