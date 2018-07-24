Community Health Systems (CYH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Community Health shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company has seen a persistent decline in revenues, which has been putting pressure on the bottom line. Rising expenses also weigh on the margins. Frequent divestitures to streamline core operations have helped it lower its debt burden. As part of its restructuring plan, the company has started taking up certain corrective measures in order to add value to its top line. Although”

CYH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Community Health Systems traded down $0.04, hitting $3.05, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $315.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $12,057,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth $2,892,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,960,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 672,638 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,375,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,437,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 408,397 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

