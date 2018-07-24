Commerzbank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (PHIA) a €39.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($46.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips NV (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($44.03).

PHIA stock opened at €32.72 ($38.49) on Monday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

