Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Commercial Vehicle Group opened at $7.10 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 389.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $136,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture.

