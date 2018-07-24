Comerica (CMA) & National Bank (NBHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Comerica pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Comerica pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Comerica has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Comerica has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Comerica and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 2 8 15 0 2.52 National Bank 0 3 2 0 2.40

Comerica currently has a consensus price target of $99.19, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential downside of 5.87%. Given Comerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comerica is more favorable than National Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of National Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 27.28% 13.14% 1.46% National Bank 6.52% 7.19% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comerica and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.29 billion 4.99 $743.00 million $4.73 20.19 National Bank $203.63 million 5.80 $14.57 million $1.26 30.69

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Comerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Comerica beats National Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides small business banking and personal financial services, including consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination. This segment also offers a range of consumer products comprising deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment provides products and services consisting of fiduciary, private banking, retirement, investment management and advisory, and investment banking and brokerage services. This segment also sells annuity products, as well as life, disability, and long-term care insurance products. The company operates in Texas, California, and Michigan, as well as in Arizona and Florida, Canada, and Mexico. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

