Columbus Circle Investors Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 199,201 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Columbus Circle Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $61,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 223.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after buying an additional 459,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,241,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,257,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 206.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after buying an additional 261,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy traded up $2.28, hitting $133.45, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 855,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,106.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.