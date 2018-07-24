Columbus Circle Investors Sells 26,889 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,889 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Argus began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group traded up $1.96, reaching $189.00, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,404,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,784,660. The company has a market capitalization of $479.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

