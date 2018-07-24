Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Position in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $41,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 260,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 108,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorp from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Zions Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Zions Bancorp traded down $1.55, reaching $52.25, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,974,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,400 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $77,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morris sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,315 shares of company stock worth $2,803,649. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

