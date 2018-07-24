Cogent Communications (CCOI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cogent Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.7392028421317 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of Cogent Communications traded down $0.20, hitting $52.45, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,401. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.88 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $241,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $1,510,366 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

