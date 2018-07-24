CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently commented on COBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Hovde Group lowered CoBiz Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

CoBiz Financial traded down $0.15, hitting $22.15, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 27,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,023. The firm has a market cap of $936.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. CoBiz Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 20.43%. equities analysts expect that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. CoBiz Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

