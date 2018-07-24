CME Group Inc (CME) Holdings Lifted by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 2.2% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of CME Group worth $201,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $307,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 23,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $7,216,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 68.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.65. 49,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,651. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $120.12 and a 1-year high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $3,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $15,244,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,885 shares of company stock worth $5,327,896. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

