CME Group (CME) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CME Group earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2262698839393 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CME opened at $169.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. CME Group has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $3,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $614,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,071.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,896. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

