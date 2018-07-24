Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Clarkson Capital

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Clarkson Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price target on Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloud Peak Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy traded down $0.14, reaching $3.10, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cloud Peak Energy has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 33.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,778 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 407,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cloud Peak Energy

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

