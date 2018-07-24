Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

Clearside Biomedical opened at $10.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -7.19.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17,094.20% and a negative return on equity of 131.37%. equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. White acquired 11,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,078.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 161,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $2,107,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $117,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

