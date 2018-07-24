Clean Yield Group Sells 1,375 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 212,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,983.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $981,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.21. 144,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,754. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.