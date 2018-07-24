Clean Yield Group Reduces Position in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Insperity comprises approximately 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.08% of Insperity worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other news, Director Austin P. Young sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $243,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,682 shares of company stock valued at $21,403,889. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Insperity traded down $0.80, reaching $97.95, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 9,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,875. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.