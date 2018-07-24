Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Position Boosted by Hermes Investment Management Ltd.

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $49,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 650,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $749.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $441,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,032.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Bouldin sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $129,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,538. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.