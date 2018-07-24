City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Shares Sold by RMR Advisors LLC

RMR Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. City Office REIT makes up approximately 1.1% of RMR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RMR Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of City Office REIT worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT traded down $0.06, reaching $12.71, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,784. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $460.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.99. City Office REIT had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.14 million. equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIO. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

