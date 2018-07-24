City Of London Investment Grou Buys 5,000 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock (TDF) Stock

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:TDF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 17,470 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $368,092.90.

On Monday, July 16th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 5,630 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $118,511.50.

On Monday, July 9th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 18,365 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $388,787.05.

On Friday, July 6th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 86,514 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $1,792,570.08.

On Monday, July 2nd, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 12,649 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.84 per share, with a total value of $263,605.16.

On Friday, June 29th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 113,350 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $2,401,886.50.

On Wednesday, June 27th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 31,000 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $652,550.00.

On Monday, June 25th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 16,000 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $342,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 11,281 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $248,182.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, City Of London Investment Grou purchased 8,155 shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $186,504.85.

NYSE TDF traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,801. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc common stock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,749,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

